Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Diwali Bash With Randhir Kapoor, Babita And Others

Image was shared by Karisma Kapoor. (Courtesy: karishma kapoor)

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan hosted a grand diwali party on Saturday night in presence of their friends and family. The guest list included some of the biggest names in Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Sara Ali Khan and many others. Now, a day after the celebration, Kareena Kapoor's sister and actress Karisma has treated her fans to some inside pictures from the Diwali bash. The pictures shared show the Kapoor cousins and their wives posing candidly for the camera. In one picture we can see sisters Karisma and Kareena smiling widely. Our favourite frame of all of them is however the one featuring Kareena Kapoor with her mom Babita, dad Randhir and sister Karisma Kapoor. Her husband Saif Ali Khan can also be seen making a special appearance. Karisma captioned the image, "Family, Food and Festivities. How it started and how it ended."

Take a look at the post here:

Some inside pics from the party were also shared by the host herself. Kareena Kapoor opted for a red saree for the night and posted a pic with husband Said Ali Khan just before the celebrations started. For the caption, she wrote, "One with the man."

In another image shared, we can see he hosts Kareena and Saif posing with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The picture is taken y none other than Saif's sister Saba Pataudi.

Its Bebo's party hence how could we miss out on her BFF Amrita Arora. Here's one featuring the besties.

In one picture shared by Saba Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore can be spotted together. Take a look:

Besides family, Kareena Kapoor had also invited her Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor for the party. In this picture clicked by Karisma Kapoor, we can see Arjun posing with his "fav" Kareena Kapoor. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. The film released on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.