Diwali 2023: Little Jeh Stole The Limelight In Kareena Kapoor's Post

Kareena shared this image. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor's Diwali post is too adorable too miss. The Chameli actor shared two pictures from her celebrations and we can't take our eyes off them. Actually, Kareena shared two pictures from the preparations of Diwali celebrations. In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor, in her casual outfit, sitting on the floor and looking at the rangoli (her kids were trying to draw). Taimur can be spotted sitting next to her while Jeh standing with his back to the camera. Saif Ali Khan can be seen giving the best expression (what's happening here?) for the camera. In the next pic, Jeh can be seen playing with rangoli colours. Kareena encapsulated the entire ongoings in her caption, "Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli...or Holi...no idea ...but what matters is we had fun...#Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone." Kareena Kapoor's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped string of heart emojis on the pictures. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor often treats her Instagram followers to famjam posts. She shared a candid picture with Saif Ali Khan on their marraige anniversary where she can be seen relishing a piece of pizza. Kareena wrote in the caption, "This is US. You,Me and Pizza...Forever Kinda Love...Happy Anniversary husband..." Take a look:

This is how Kareena wished her sister-in-law Soha on her birthday. She shared a fun reel capturing all the moments of family get-togethers. The caption read, "Happy birthday to my fuss free, real, funny and reliable sister in law...love you loads...May all the vegan sugar free chocolate cakes of Bandra be in your fridge today..."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. The film released on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.