About Last Night: A Wholesome Pic Featuring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Mumbai witnessed another starry night on Tuesday as celebrities across generations assembled at the launch event of the Jio World Plaza. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor turned up in their festive finery. Karisma Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor also walked the ramp. Now, an inside picture was shared by a fan page of Katrina Kaif. It features Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif sitting next to each other. While Kareena and Katrina can be seen looking straight, Alia Bhatt looks sideways. Take a look at the picture here:

ICYMI, here's how the three actors dressed up for the occasion. Alia Bhatt wore a ruffled black gown. Katrina Kaif chose a floral dress for the occasion. Kareena Kapoor added a dash of bling with her dress. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of inside images from the event too. The first photo is that of Karisma's OOTD. The second shot features her with Isha Ambani, Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In another shot, she is seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. The next picture features Karisma with Vijay Varma and Tamannaah. The actress is seen posing with supermodels Ashley Graham and Elsa Hosk in another picture. Karisma features with Ranveer Singh in another frame. In another photo, she is seen posing with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She has also acted in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which had a screening at the MAMI Film Festival a few days back. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Merry Christamas. She will share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.