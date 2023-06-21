Yoga Day 2023: Saif Ali Khan And Jeh On The Mat, Taimur Does His Own Thing. Pic Courtesy Kareena Kapoor

Instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan)

If you haven't seen how Saif Ali Khan and his two toddlers spent Yoga Day this year yet, you surely missed the big thing on the internet. Kareena Kapoor, who never disappoints fans with her famjam posts, is once again at the top of her social media game. Several Bollywood celebrities posted pictures of performing Asanas and exercises. However, Saif Ali Khan and his boys will make your day, for sure. Kareena posted two images. Both are equally cute. The first image shows Saif and Jeh doing the first step of a plank. Wondering what big brother Taimur is up to? He is not following the footsteps of his father. Instead he is busy punching the bag. Taimur's red gloves are not to be missed in the frame. The second frame totally belongs to Jeh, who is captured doing the perfect plank imitating his father.

Kareena's caption for the post is no less intriguing. It's actually in continuation with her yesterday's post that emphasized the "Keep Moving" mantra. The caption read, "IT All starts on the MAT...Heal-Inspire-Love-Happy International Yoga Day...#Keep Moving..." Kareena posted loads of heart and blessed emojis on the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Kareena's post is definitely garnering the Internet's love along with her near and dear ones. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis for the Pataudi men. Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora also showered love on the post.

Kareena maintains a perfect balance between her personal and professional lives. On acting front she recently wrapped up the shoot of The Crew. Tabu and Kriti Sanon will also feature in the movie.

Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, which has been receiving harsh criticism since its release.