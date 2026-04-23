Karan Wahi Reacts To Rumours Of Quitting Acting To Embrace Spiritual Journey: 'Don't Spread Lies'

Actor Karan Wahi has addressed recent speculation about stepping away from acting. He made it clear that his spiritual journey does not mean he plans to leave the industry.

What's Happening

Rumours about his exit began circulating on social media after comments from a recent interview gained attention.

Responding to a now-deleted post that claimed he was quitting acting to focus on spirituality, Karan shared a clarification on his Instagram Stories.

He wrote, "Being spiritual doesn't mean I have to leave my work. Please don't spread rumours for the sake of virality. Request to the concerned person to remove this post and not spread lies. Thank you."

What Did Karan Say?

The discussion around his personal beliefs started after his appearance on Paras Chhabra's Abraa Kaa Dabra Show.

During the conversation, Karan spoke about how his inclination towards spirituality developed over the past few months.

He said, "Someone randomly told me 4-5 months ago in Delhi that I get very angry, and that I should stay calm, and should wear a tulsi mala. I never had such a thought. It's not that I am not spiritual, but over time, I had drifted away from spirituality for whatever reason. But I don't know... the last four-five months have been beautiful. Somehow, I found myself wondering how I could get a tulsi mala from Vrindavan."

Karan also spoke about incorporating spiritual practices into his routine, including chanting. "I follow Neem Karoli Baba, and through him I was introduced to Premanand Maharaj ji. I started listening to his sermons, and then I understood what naam jaap is."

He added, "One thing led to another, but whenever I find time, whenever I'm distracted or whenever I begin to think something negative, this thought comes to my mind that when you are doing naam jaap, you are doing something good, and it also helps you forget all your stress and worries."

Known for his work in television and web series, Karan Wahi became widely popular with shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Season 2), and Channa Mereya.

Most recently, he appeared in the romantic thriller series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani (2024) on SonyLIV.