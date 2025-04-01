Television Heartthrob Karan Wahi Reacts To Marriage Plans In 2025

Karan Wahi has always enjoyed a massive and loyal fanbase, from his television days. Over the years, he has expanded his horizons as he has turned into an anchor too for several reality shows.

He gained immense popularity with hit shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Channa Mereya, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend, to name a few.

Recently, on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Karan Wahi spoke about his marriage plans in 2025. This might lead to several heartbreaks amidst his female fan-following.

Karan said, "Koshish kar raha hu (I'm trying). Iss saal ho jayegi shayad (This year maybe it will happen)."

The 39-year-old actor further added, "I think 35 tak kar leni chahiye. Kyuki uske baad na aap khud mai hi zyada alag ho jaate ho ki aapko badalna bada mushkil ho jayega (I think by 35 you should get married because later you get changed and it is difficult to change)."

Speaking about the kind of life partner he is looking for, Wahi revealed, "Till 30-35, the wants were, 'I need a beautiful girl.' Now, the wants have changed, and now you don't care about looks. Firstly, you have to see whether you have an understanding or not. It is very important."

He concluded by saying, "I still believe meri toh ho jayegi. Bakiyo ka mujhe nahi pata mere group mein but meri ho jayegi. Mai kar lunga (I still believe I will get married. I don't know about others in my group, but I will get married)."

Karan also added that his parents are also on the lookout to find a perfect match for him. The actor also made an honest confession that he has tried out dating apps, but it hasn't worked out for him. He believes that everyone should get married at a certain time.