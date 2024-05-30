To Jennifer Winget, A Birthday Wish From 'Special' Friend Karan Wahi: 'To All The Conversations, Learnings And Gossip'

Karan Wahi shared this image. (courtesy: KaranWahi)

Karan Wahi, who reunited with his Dill Mill Gayye co-star Jennifer Winget in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani recently, wished her adorably on her 39th birthday. Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget share a friendship spanning over a decade. Karan Wahi shared some candid photos with Jennifer on his Instagram feed. The carousel post features pictures from their recent collaboration in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani and some really beautiful snaps of them together. Karan wrote a long note. He began the note with these words, "Happy Birthday jenniferwinget1. So The Last 7 months i got to spend more time with you than we have in the last 14 years. GOOD JOB!!! To All The Conversations, learnings and ya Gossip sometimes. Thank you For Being YOU. I keep saying everyone loves u and I guess its just the energy you have ...Be Blessed Always."

He continued, "You Know what we share is something very special and I wouldn't have it any other way. Now please check if there are any spelling and pronunciations that u would want to correct me on. If I meet u more I feel acting theek ho na ho, english zaroor theek ho jayegi!!!!" Take a look at his post here:

Earlier, during an interview with India Today, Karan Wahi opened up about his friendship with Jennifer. He said, "I don't know if we can define our relation. A lot of times people keep asking us 'Kya chal raha hain tum dono ke beech mein' (what is going on between you two) and I fail to make people understand. Also, when you know someone for so long, they become family and that comfort zone is very different. Even if she does not talk to me for a year, it doesn't matter, it doesn't change the dynamics that we have. It's very special to actually work with someone like her."

Karan Wahi is known for serials like Dill Mill Gayye, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Farah Ki Daawat, Shraddha, to name a few. Jennifer Winget is popular for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kahin To Hoga, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra.