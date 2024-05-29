Jennifer Winget Reveals She Auditioned For Sobhita Dhulipala's Role In This Web Series

Image instagrammed by Jennifer Winget . (Image courtesy: jenniferwinget1)

Actress Jennifer Winget has finally wrapped up shooting for her drama series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The SonyLIV show, written by Anuradha Tiwari, also features Karan Wahi. Now, Jennifer has opened up about her journey in the industry and how she dealt with rejection. In a conversation with Zoom's Telly Talk, the 38-year-old said that she auditioned for Sobhita Dhulipala's character Kaveri in the series. Jennifer added, “Yeah…Yeah, I had auditioned for The Night Manager. I didn't get it. And I was a bit…I mean aisa bahot baar hua hai [This has happened a lot with me], it just came into my head.”

Jennifer Winget added, “Yeah. And I love the original show. It had Aditya Roy Kapur in it. It's fine…It's fine.” She said, “Aisa pehli baar ni hua hai. Yeh pehle bhi bahut hua hai. [This hasn't happened for the first time. This has happened a lot before]. I started my career at a very young age. So, I have seen rejections. But it has never really been a thing. I mean, of course, if you really want to play a character and it doesn't work out, you feel a bit sad. But you know life goes on and something better comes along. I truly honestly believe in that. Every time, something has not worked for me, something even better has happened. So, now I really don't look at it as a setback and a failure. I just know something better is coming and it always has.”

The Night Manager is the Hindi remake of the British series of the same name. It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Jennifer Winget also talked about her co-star Karan Wahi. When asked to name an actor who was easiest to work with, Jennifer said, “No definitely, Karan Wahi. I mean, we worked fourteen years ago. And honestly, we were just talking the other day because you know we have each other on the set…we are the first ones to come in and the last ones to go. But because of the bond we have, because of the friendship we have, it has actually been a cakewalk. At least for me. So, Definitely Wahi.”

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have worked together in the 2007 TV series Dill Mill Gayye, which also featured Karan Singh Grover, Mohnish Bahl and Drashti Dhami.