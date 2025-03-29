Jennifer Winget On How She Impresses Someone When On A Date: "By Having A Very Interesting Conversation"

Renowned television actress Jennifer Winget believes having an interesting conversation can help in impressing her date.

Asked how she impresses the person she's going on a date with, Jennifer told IANS, “By having a very interesting conversation.”

The actress was at the Magnum lounge at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, she revealed the biggest fashion mistakes she has ever made and the outfit she regrets.

Jennifer said, “So many of them. Especially early in my career, I had no idea what I was doing with my makeup and clothes. I was just kind of, but that's how you learn, right? I don't remember any one particular outfit, but man, I've made mistakes.”

She spoke about how she would describe her style sense, and how it has evolved in these years.

She said, “I didn't really have that much style, but I think over a period of years, you know, you watch and you learn and you grow, and I think now I'm more into sustainable chic, and I try to keep it as minimalistic as possible."

The actress said that she loves vintage fashion. When it comes to fashion, her on screen persona has no effect on her personal choices.

Jennifer said, “When I'm playing a character, it's the character's outfit, not Jennifer's outfit. If I'm playing a lawyer, I have to dress accordingly, but I don't dress like that in real life. Although, you know, there are some, sometimes there are similarities, but mostly they're very different from each other.”

Jennifer, who is one of highest-paid television actresses, started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut in 2002 with Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

She gained recognition for her roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sangam, and Dill Mill Gayye. Winget established herself as an actress with her portrayal of Kumud Sundari Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in the psychological thriller series Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in romantic drama series Bepannah.

