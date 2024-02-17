Anil Kapoor Shares BTS Pic With Aditya Roy Kapur From The Series The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager completes a year of its release today. To mark the special day, the actor has shared a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the web series on Instagram. We get a glimpse of Anil Kapoor's Shailendra Rungta in the album. Along with the photos, he has also written a long note. It read, “Dear Fans, Team, and Admirers of 'The Night Manager', As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, 'The Night Manager,' my heart brims with gratitude and emotion. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and its success resonates deeply within me. The outpouring of love and unwavering support from each of you has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion has propelled 'The Night Manager' beyond mere OTT; it has become a milestone in my career, a testament to the power of storytelling. To the remarkable team behind the scenes, your tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we've crafted something truly special, something that will endure in the hearts of viewers for years to come. Here's to 'The Night Manager'! Thank you for the love!”

Replying to the post, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor dropped black heart emojis. Sandeep Modi, who is one of the creators of The Night Manager, said, “Anil Kapoor, you know what you and the show mean to me. Thank you again.”

Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays Kaveri Dixit (Anil Kapoor's girlfriend) in The Night Manager, has also dropped some throwback glimpses on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, 1 year of The Night Manager part 1. Good times were had. Yeah. A lifetime of mosquito coils, morning Sun, firefly swamps and sugary drinks packed into one schedule for me. (The leading men were on the strictest diet known to man) We did good @sandeipm @picsofpinks @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @tillotamashome.”

The Night Manager is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name. Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the series. The second season was released on June 30, last year.