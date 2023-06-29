Full House At The Night Manager 2 Screening: Vidya-Siddharth, Disha Patani, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Others

Vidya-Siddharth, Disha Patani and others at the screening of The Night Manager 2

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended the screening of the second season of The Night Manager. The star cast of the show arrived for the big night in their festive best. Sobhita Dhulipala slipped into a pink dress for the occasion. She also posed candidly with her co-star Tillotama Shome, who opted for a simple white dress for the screening. Anil Kapoor arrived for the screening, looking ageless as usual in a black attire. Aditya Roy Kapur flashed his widest smile as he walked the red carpet of the screening.

Take a look at the star cast's OOTN:

Other attendees to the screening included The Dirty Picture star Vidya Balan. She attended the event with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. The husband-wife duo was also seen posing adorably for the cameras. For the unversed, Siddharth Roy Kapur is the older brother of Aditya Roy Kapur.

Take a look at the cute couple:

Disha Patani and Fatima Sana Shaikh added the glam quotient to the event in their festive finery.

Jim Sarbh, Gully star Amruta Subhash and Anil Kapoor's sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor were other guests who makred their presence for the screening. Here are some picture from last night:

Ahead of the show's release Anil Kapoor was seen hosting the cast of the show at his home. Anil Kapoor has shared a lovely set of pictures with the cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and director Sandeep Modi. He also added a geotag pointing to Anil Kapoor's House, Juhu, Mumbai. In the caption, the veteran actor wrote, “The Night Manager 2, never off duty!” In response to the post, Tillotama Shome wrote, “Thank you for the delicious poha and bhel and nimbu paaani,” with heart emojis.

Sandeep Modi also replied to the post saying, “What a fab time always at AKs!” Ravi Behl wrote, “Rock and roll [fire emoji].”

Check out the post here:

Anil Kapoor also dropped a few pictures with Sobhita Dhulipala. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Kaveri has also got Shelly's back, or does she?” referring to their characters in The Night Manager. In response, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Second pic I look like a chudail [ghost]. Love it.” Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter, replied with heart emojis.

In its review for the first season of The Night Manager, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "On the acting front, Anil Kapoor steals the show without breaking a sweat. Tillotama Shome and Saswata Chatterjee make full use of the room they have to convey a range of shades. Shobita Dhulipala eases quite effortlessly into the role of a svelte seductress."