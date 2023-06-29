Anil Kapoor Never Went 'Off Duty,' Hosted The Night Manager Team At His Mumbai Home

Instagrammed by Anil Kapoor. (Courtesy: anilskapoor)

Actor Anil Kapoor, who received great reviews for the first instalment of The Night Manager season 1, is gearing up for the release of the second part of the first season on June 30. Ahead of the release of the series, the actor was seen hosting the cast of the show at home. How do we know this? Well, Anil Kapoor has shared a lovely set of pictures with the cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and director Sandeep Modi. He also added a geotag pointing to Anil Kapoor's House, Juhu, Mumbai. In the caption, the veteran actor wrote, “The Night Manager 2, never off duty!” In response to the post, Tillotama Shome wrote, “Thank you for the delicious poha and bhel and nimbu paaani,” with heart emojis.

Sandeep Modi also replied to the post saying, “What a fab time always at AKs!” Ravi Behl wrote, “Rock and roll [fire emoji].”

Check out the post here:

Anil Kapoor also dropped a few pictures with Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays his wife in the series. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Kaveri has also got Shelly's back, or does she?” referring to their characters in The Night Manager.

In response, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Second pic I look like a chudail [ghost]. Love it.” Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's daughter, replied with heart emojis.

A few days ago, Anil Kapoor celebrated 40 years as an actor, and it looks like there is no stopping him. Sharing a video from his debut film Woh 7 Din, Anil Kapoor said, “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer…40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience! They say when you're doing something you love, time just flies by...no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong, this is what I'm meant to do and this is who I'm supposed to be…”

In his gratitude note, Anil Kapoor further added, “So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I'd especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother Boney Kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din...I'm also eternally grateful to Naseeruddin Shah & Padmini Kolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could've hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I'm coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done.”

In response, Hrithik Roshan said, “And your best work just keeps getting better. You are at your BEST in Fighter. Too too good.” Tillotama Shome gushed, “FORTY!!!To forty more glorious years!! Thank you for your warm welcome to The Night Manager world and the kebabs [heart emoji].”

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, the second part of The Night Manager will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from June 30.