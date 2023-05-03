Ponniyin Selvan 2 Star Vikram Thanks Anil Kapoor For Special Shout Out: 'You So Easily Made My Month'

Anil Kapoor and Vikram. (courtesy: @AnilKapoor) (courtesy: the_real_chiyaan)

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which released last week, is running successfully at the box office. The movie has earned Rs 200 crore worldwide, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Now, Anil Kapoor, who met the director Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam at the screening of the magnum opus on Sunday, praised the director and gave a special shout-out to stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram for being "brilliant in a difficult role". On Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared photos with the director and his wife on Twitter and thanked him for letting him be a part of the movie in a small way. For those who don't know, let us tell you that the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor voiced the Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer last year.

On seeing Anil Kapoor praising him for the performance in the film, Vikram was quick to respond and revealed that his comment meant a lot to him.

"Watching #ManiRatnam's #PS2 was an exhilarating experience! The gripping drama, enchanting music and epic scale had me hooked from the very start! A special shoutout to #Chiyan who is fantastic, #aishwaryaraibachchan is brilliant in a difficult role..." tweeted Anil Kapoor. In another thread, he added, "@arrahman whose music lifts the film to an epic level, my friend #RaviVarman is cinematography is the highlight of the film and @ekalakhani who has killed it with the costumes."

Thanking Mani Ratnam, Anil Kapoor wrote, "I am privileged and honoured to be a part of #PS2 in a small way ...Congratulations to Mani Ratnam and the entire team for gifting Indian cinema with a real gem!"

Read Anil Kapoor's tweet here:

Watching #ManiRatnam's #PS2 was an exhilarating experience! The gripping drama, enchanting music and epic scale had me hooked from the very start! A special shoutout to #Chiyan who is fantastic, #aishwaryaraibachchan is brilliant in a difficult role... pic.twitter.com/oZECudxx4u — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 2, 2023

I am privileged and honoured to be a part of #PS2 in a small way …Congratulations to Mani Ratnam and the entire team for gifting Indian cinema with a real gem! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 2, 2023

Soon after Anil Kapoor tweeted, Vikram retweeted on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you Mr Kapoor. Coming from a stalwart like you means a lot. You so easily made my month."

Take a look at Vikram's tweet below:

Thank you Mr Kapoor. Coming from a stalwart like you means a lot. You so easily made my month. https://t.co/jtI52oO4jZ — Vikram (@chiyaan) May 2, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 released on Friday 28 and in a short span has collected Rs 200 crore worldwide. "'PS2' AMASSES MASSIVE NUMBERS... #ManiRatnam's #PonniyinSelvan2 [#PS2] continues to cast a spell at the #BO... Rewriting record books! #PS2RunningSuccessfully," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave 4 stars out of five and wrote, "Ponniyin Selvan-2 completes what PS-1 set out to create - a screen version of a daunting text. The result is a cinematic work of monumental proportions, an epic that looks primed to stand the test of time."