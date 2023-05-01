After Watching Ponniyin Selvan 2, Manisha Koirala Recalls Working With Mani Ratnam In 'Intense But Fulfilling' Bombay

Image was shared by Manisha Koirala. (courtesy: m_koirala)

It was a mini Bombay reunion at Yash Raj Studios on Sunday night when actress Manisha Koirala attended the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 and met the film's director Mani Ratnam. Manisha Koirala, who worked on the Mani Ratnam directed iconic movie Bombay, greeted the legendary director and his wife Suhasini Maniratnam and also clicked some nice pictures with them. Sharing the pictures from last night, the Shehzada actress took a walk down memory lane as she recalled working with Mani Ratnam and her first day of shoot for the film Bombay.

Her caption read, "Such humble man #maniratnam sir is and such a great filmmaker! I remember working with him was intense but so fulfilling..we artists long to work with directors who push our limits and help us to excel...He always tries to do things differently! My first day of shooting for #bombay is so fresh in my mind..."

Manisha Koirala also had something sweet to say for Suhasini Maniratnam, who had helped the actress while the filming of the dance number Humma Humma. "It felt home meeting him and @suhasinihasan ji (who is an accomplished actress herself, in fact had helped me in #hamahama song)," the actress noted.

The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her next project Heeramandi, also reviewed Ponniyin Selvan 2, calling it a "masterpiece". She continued, "For the preview of his latest film #ps2 !! His movies have mesmerised people across the globe..each of his films is a masterpiece!! From #anjalifilm to this ps2 his latest.. we just love his #films !! Once again..sir you are a treasure!! My love to the entire team .. all the actors who performed brilliantly all the technicians who have excelled in this film huge congratulations."

For the unversed, the director and actor have worked on two films together, Bombay in 1995 followed by Dil Se co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in the year 1998.

Take a look at the wholesome post here:

On Sunday evening, a special screening of the film was held at the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai in attendance of its star cast and other celebrated actors from the film fraternity. Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived at the party with her daughter Aaradhya. Her co-star Vikram was also spotted at the party, making a stylish appearance in a black shirt and sunglasses. Other attendees included actress Aditi Rao Hydari, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Dhamakaa star Kartik Aaryan, actress Shriya Saran, Madhoo and others.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, "PS-2 starts with a lavishly filmed, wonderfully mounted prologue that takes the audience back to the time of the young Aditha Karikalan's first meeting with orphan girl Nandini, who strays into the kingdom and catches the eye of the Chola prince. The film then dives into the many conspiracies, internecine tussles and secret liaisons that threaten the kingdom."