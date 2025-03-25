Why Jennifer Winget Wanted To Become A Housewife After Getting Married To Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover have always been one of the most loved onscreen television couples. The two were all the rage when their show Dill Mill Gayye, the medical drama series, was a huge hit. Fans would want to see them together, on and off the camera.

The two fell in love on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and got married in 2012. However, things started falling apart sooner than expected, and they filed for a divorce in November 2014.

In a throwback interview that has resurfaced again, Jennifer Winget told Bollywood Bubble how she was ready to become a housewife after getting married to Karan Singh Grover.

She said, "There were so many noises around me. There were so many voices in my head. Let's not go there. That decision of mine everybody questioned—including my parents. And I just didn't listen to them. So, I anyways wanted to become a housewife, right? At that point, if I wasn't getting any work, I was okay with it."

Jennifer Winget has been one of the highest-paid actresses of all time on television, it did come as a surprise to her fans that she was willing to give up her career for love.

Jennifer Winget made her first appearance in front of the camera, in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum. She was also seen in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's Kuch Naa Kaho.

She then made her television debut with the 2002 show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Furthermore, with shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Saraswatichandra, and Beyhadh—she enjoys a massive fandom.

As for Karan, he got married to Bipasha Basu in 2016, after the two fell in love on the sets of their film Alone. They have a daughter called Devi. He was last seen in Fighter.