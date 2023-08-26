Inside Jennifer Winget's Dreamy Maldives Diaries

Jennifer Winget posted this image. (Courtesy: JenniferWinget)

Jennifer Winget is currently having the time of her life in Maldives. The Beyhadh star took some time off from her busy schedule and jetted off to the exotic location just a few days back. On August 26, Jennifer gave a glance at her “good memories in the mix” through her Maldives photo dump. The album revealed that Jennifer's Maldives vacation is all about sun-kissed moments, snazzy beach wear, sipping coffee on the beach and soaking some Vitamin D. In the picture, the actress looks stunning in her colourful OOTDs. Sharing the pictures, Jennifer wrote, “Highlights: Maldives 2023. Good memories in the mix.” Her industry friends made a bee-line to the comments section. Actress Kritika Kamra and Drashti Dhami dropped a handful of red eyes emoticons.

Begum Jaan actress Ridhiema Tiwari dropped a heartwarming note for Jennifer Winget in the comments.

We also got a glimpse of Jennifer Winget chilling on a yacht with her friends. Take a look:



Before this, Jennifer Winget dropped a Reels in which she is seen enjoying her time by the beach. In the clip, she is wearing a tie-dye mini dress atop a fuchsia pink swimwear. Along with the video, the actress wrote, “She beats to the beauty of her wildflower heart and seashore soul.”



Jennifer Winget's Maldives vacation comes months after her holiday in Singapore. Yet again, the actress treated her fans through a photo dump. In the pictures, she is posing on the beach, relishing local food and reuniting with friends. Her caption read, “Oh Happy Days! Saying things I never said, doing things I never did.”

Last year, it was speculated that Anurag Basu's upcoming Aashiqui 3 will feature Jennifer Winget opposite Karthik Aaryan. But the makers later issued a statement claiming that they are still looking for the “perfect fit” for their film.

The statement read, “There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible.”