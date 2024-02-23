When Arjun Kapoor Met 'The Night Manager At Sunset.' See Aditya Roy Kapur's Candid Pic

Aditya Roy Kapur in Goa. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor had a whole lot of fun at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa. The actor had previously shared a picture of his OOTD on his Instagram stories, which was followed by a click of Aditya Roy Kapur. In the candid picture shared by Arjun, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen capturing Rakul Preet and Jackky's sunset wedding on his phone. "When you meet The Night Manager at sunset," Arjun Kapoor wrote tagging Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier this week, Aditya Roy Kapur flew to Goa with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. They returned to Mumbai on Thursday and were spotted together at the Goa airport.

This is what Arjun Kapoor posted:

Arjun Kapoor, who has worked alongside Rakul Preet Singh in Sardar Ka Grandson, wrote in a note for the actress and her husband Jackky, "So so happy for both you. After spending so much time with both of you now I can safely say you guys definitely are made for each other. Congratulations and may you live happily ever after."

Aditya Roy Kapur, a former VJ, is the star of films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Guzaarish, Action Replayy, London Dreams, Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Sadak 2, Malang, Kalank, Ludo, Rashtra Kavach Om and Gumraah. He also featured in the web-series The Night Manager. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Anupam Kher.

Arjun Kapoor was seen in the film Kuttey. He then featured in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also featured in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Before that, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, in which he will play the antagonist.