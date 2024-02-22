Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Arjun Kapoor Shares Sun-Kissed Inside Pic From Goa

"Congratulations and may you live happily ever after," wrote Arjun for the newlyweds

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Arjun Kapoor Shares Sun-Kissed Inside Pic From Goa

Arjun Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

New Delhi:

Actress Rakul Preet Singh married producer Jackky Bhagnani in an intimate ceremony in Goa in the presence of friends and family. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was one of the guests at the wedding, has now shared an inside picture from the event on his Instagram feed. In the picture shared, we can see Arjun Kapoor pose in style with other wedding guests, his cousin Mohit Marwah and friend and designer Kunal Rawal. The text on the picture simply read, "Shaadi day."

Earlier in the day, Arjun Kapoor, who has worked alongside Rakul Preet Singh in Sardar Ka Grandson, wrote a heartfelt message for the newlyweds. He shared one of the wedding pics of the couple and wrote, "So so happy for both you. After spending so much time with both of you now I can safely say you guys definitely are made for each other. Congratulations and may you live happily ever after."

Actress Ananya Panday, who also attended the wedding on Wednesday, posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous golden saree. Ananya Panday's caption read, "Feeling the sun under the moon, surrounded by love." Arjun Kapoor commented on her post, "Done a quick photo shoot in no time haan." Ananya's mom and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Wednesday and wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

