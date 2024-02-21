Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput At Goa Airport

Ananya-Aditya and Shahid-Mira at Goa airport

Bollywood stars Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shahid Kapoor were spotted at Goa on Wednesday as they made their way out of the airport premises. The stars are in Goa to presumably attend the wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani. Shahid Kapoor, whose film Teri Batton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is having a successful run at the box office, was spotted exiting the Goa airport with his wife Mira Rajput. Both of them were pictured in their casual best. Meanwhile, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted exiting the Goa airport together. Earlier in the day, the two were pictured entering the Mumbai airport separately. As they ran into the paps on their way out, they were greeted with compliments like, "Kya jodi hai, Aag laga degi (It's a hit jodi, this jodi is on fire)."

On Monday, soon-to-be parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra and Pednekar sisters Bhumi and Samiksha were spotted exiting the Goa airport.

On Saturday evening, Rakul and Jackky jetted off to Goa with their family members. They were pictured at the airport. Rakul looked pretty in an orange co-ord set as she smiled for the paparazzi. Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the airport. The actor-producer was spotted in a printed shirt and pants. Take a look:

About Rakul Preet singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding, the couple hosted a lavish sangeet ceremony on Tuesday evening. The sangeet ceremony was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Bhumi Pednekar, as per a report by Pinkvilla. According to the report, there were performances on several Bollywood songs like Shah Rukh Khan's Gori Gori from Main Hoon Na, Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal from the same film, Pehle Bhi Main from Animal at the sangeet. The celebration reportedly continued till 4 am in the morning.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married today in Goa in the presence of friends and family members.