Done With Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding, Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Return From Goa

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at the airport.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and film producer Jackky Bhagnani hosted their big, fat wedding in Goa. After attending the wedding, Ananya Panday and rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur, were pictured together at the Goa airport on Thursday. Ananya Panday was dressed in a blue outfit, while Aditya was seen in a checked shirt. Ananya Panday also shared pictures from Goa and she captioned the post, "Feeling the sun under the moon, surrounded by love." Check out the airport pictures here:

This is what Ananya Panday posted from Goa:

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur checked into Goa airport together on Wednesday. ICYMI, take a look here:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumours began when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." They were clicked together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022.

Last year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family. Other than that, when Karan Johar asked Aditya Roy Kapur on his show, "You mean you are joyously in a situationship," the actor replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." KJo added, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss," referring to Ananya.