New Day, New Pictures Of Ananya Panday With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: indiasigninghands)

Ananya Panday and her rumoured beau, Aditya Roy Kapoor, recently engaged in a discussion with Alok Kejriwal, the founder and CEO of India Signing Hands. FYI: India Signing Hands is a news and entertainment channel primarily catering to the deaf community. Following their conversation, Alok Kejriwal shared pictures with Ananya and Aditya on Instagram. In the snapshots, Alok Kejriwal, in an all-black outfit, is seen posing for the lens with the rumoured couple. In his caption, Alok expressed, “Had a delightful time chatting with Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at the premiere of 'Constellations' in Mumbai. We discussed making theatre and entertainment inclusive for the Deaf, as well as raising awareness about the Deaf Community and Indian Sign Language. Their humility and sincerity truly touched us. Here's wishing them the best for their future endeavours!”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor have been making headlines for their rumoured relationships. In a recent interview with News18, Ananya Panday candidly talked about her leaked vacation photos with Aditya Roy Kapur. She mentioned, “I can't say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It's going to happen, and people are going to be curious.”

Ananya Panday also stressed the importance of establishing boundaries, stating, “But it's up to us to draw the line to protect what's important as much as we can, and that's what I try to do. I can't get upset about it because it's a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

FYI, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur went on a New Year trip to London. Before that, they were seen together in Portugal. Their vacation pictures from both destinations were widely circulated on various fan pages on social media.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will soon share screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino.