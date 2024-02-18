Ananya Panday Hosts Digital Meet And Greet Session With Fans. Aww

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday's recent Instagram Stories demand special attention. The actress recently went the extra mile to make the admins of her fan pages feel appreciated by arranging a video call with them. After the call ended, many of them shared screenshots and video recordings along with heartfelt notes about the experience on their Instagram Stories. Ananya graciously acknowledged each one by resharing their posts on her profile. Let's dive into the details of these posts. In the first post, two screenshots featuring Ananya Panday can be seen. The accompanying text reads, “Literally, the best day. I am so happy RN. Thank you so much, Anie for your precious time. Feeling so grateful RN. You are the best. Love you, my girl.”

Following that, Ananya Panday shared a screenshot from the call, showcasing numerous attendees participating in the digital meet and greet. Alongside the image, Ananya wrote, “Best,” and dropped some red heart emojis.

Next up, there was a collage featuring snapshots of Ananya Panday from the video call. The accompanying text expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you Annie for making our 2024.”

Another series of screenshots from the special admin call here:

A fan wrote, “The best day. She took my name. I just can't believe it. We had conversation together. I can never forget this day in my life!! Love you so much Ananya Panday. Thank you so much for interacting with us.”

“It was lovely interacting. Love you Annie. You made our day,” added another fan page admin.

Someone posted a video recording of the call with the message, “Thank you for being there. I love you so much.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Arjun Varain Singh debut directorial project also featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in key roles.