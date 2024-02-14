When FIFA President Gianni Infantino Met 'Global Movie Star' Shah Rukh Khan

Gianni Infantino with SRK. (courtesy: gianni_infantino)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the AFC Asian Cup Final in Qatar as a Special Guest of Honor on February 10. Initially, images and videos were shared by several fans in which the actor was seen interacting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Now, Infantino has shared an image with SRK, who he has referred to as a “global movie star”. Sharing the picture, Infantino said, “It was my great pleasure to meet with global movie star Shah Rukh Khan, in Doha during the AFC Asian Cup final. @iamsrk I was very happy to learn about your passion for sports, in particular our beautiful game. Good luck with your upcoming projects and I look forward to meeting you again soon at a FIFA event.”

In the image, while Infantino is dressed in a suit, SRK has opted for a more casual look including a button-down shirt and a jacket.

In another picture from the event shared by a fan page a few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen warmly shaking hands with Qatar's Prime Minister, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. “Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he attends AFC Final in Doha as Special Guest of Honor. World's biggest star for a reason,” the caption says.

Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he attends AFC Final in Doha as Special Guest of Honor.

Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he attends AFC Final in Doha as Special Guest of Honor.

World's biggest star for a reason

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He had a great 2023 with superhits like Pathaan and Jawan. The successful year came after a four-year hiatus. At a fan meet-and-greet for Dunki, his last film of 2023, SRK spoke about the hiatus and the subsequent successes. "Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I was not making good films. But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki… This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it," he said.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding the actor's next project.