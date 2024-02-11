Shah Rukh Khan Attends AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final In Qatar. See Pics Inside

Image shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Please do not disturb Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is currently enjoying a delightful time in Doha, Qatar. SRK paid a visit to the Gulf nation to attend the AFC Final as a Special Guest of Honor. Various pictures and videos, shared by fan pages, are circulating all over the internet, providing us with glimpses into his visit. Among them, there is a photo of the megastar posing alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino. In the frame, SRK is seen in casual and cool attire. The caption read, “Global star King SRK with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the AFC Asian Cup Final in Qatar.”

Take a look:

In another snapshot, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen warmly shaking hands with Qatar's Prime Minister, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Both of them radiate smiles as they exchange greetings.

“Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he attends AFC Final in Doha as Special Guest of Honor. World's biggest star for a reason,” read the text attached to the picture.

Shah Rukh Khan was also present at a watch exhibition in Doha, Qatar.

Wait, there is more. Shah Rukh Khan also paid a visit to a mall in Qatar. In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan page, SRK is seen walking around with his bodyguard. Check it out:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film marked the first-ever on-screen pairing of King Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Satish Shah also played important roles in the film.