Viral: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani In Doha

Varun Dhawan shared the image. (Courtesy: VarunDhawan)

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are among the Bollywood celebrities who performed at a starry event in Qatar's capital Doha on October 6. Videos from their dance rehearsals have surfaced online. Varun Dhawan has also shared a bunch of photographs featuring “happy focused faces.” Varun, Tiger Shroff, Shahid, Kiara, Rakul and Jacqueline were accompanied by actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, comedian Bharti Singh, and rapper King in the pictures. In the caption, Varun Dhawan shared that he made Tiger [Shroff] smile and is nervous to dance next to Shahid [Kapoor]. “Happy focused faces to take over Doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.S- I made Tiger [Shroff] smile Entertainer No.1 And I'm nervous to dance next to Shahid [Kapoor]!!!” read the caption.

Reacting to the post, actress Bani J wrote, "You're gonna do great Vdv! channel the nervousness! All the bestttttt!”

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented: “Cuuuutest” and added a bunch of red hearts.

Tiger Shroff also shared a “little sneak peek” of their dance rehearsals on Instagram. The three actors first performed the hook step of Tiger Shroff's latest song Hum Aaye Hain from his upcoming film Ganpath. Next, Shahid Kapoor took the lead with Mauja Hi Mauja. The song is from his cult classic Jab We Met. In the end, it was Varun Dhawan who picked the song Saturday Saturday, from his film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Tiger Shroff captioned the post: “A little sneek peek into our rehearsals…dancing with these two superstars at a sold out show tonight…hum arahe hai.”

Rakul Preet Singh also posted an Instagram Reel, capturing “behind the scenes of the best pack.”

Here is a video of Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez performing together at the event.

The event took place at Qatar National Convention Centre.