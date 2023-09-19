Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations At Arpita Khan's House With Pooja Hegde, Varun-Natasha

Varun-Natasha, Pooja celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Khan's house

Some of the biggest stars in the film fraternity visited Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house on Tuesday to seek the blessings of Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Hero No.1 star Varun Dhawan was one of the first guests to visit Arpita Khan's house. He was accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal of course. For the occasion, the couple opted for traditional wear. While Varun Dhawan looked dapper in kurta, his wife Natasha slipped into a gorgeous salwar kameez.

See the couple's OOTD:

Other guests to the party included Pooja Hegde, Shamita Shetty, Tushar Kapoor and Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Panday's dad Chunky Panday. Pooja Hegde stunned in a green saree while Shamita Shetty looked beautiful in a white ensemble. Chunky Panday looked ageless in a blue kurta.

See how they arrived for the party below:

Fukrey stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, who had started their day by seeking the blessings of Bappa at Mumbai's famous Lalbaug Cha Raja, visited Arpita Khan's house later in the day. Both the actors were dressed in kurtas.

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao and others, welcomed Bappa to their homes and began the festivities with a bang. Ananya Panday on Tuesday posted inside pictures from her home where she was seen celebrating the festival in the company of her parents and grandparents. The Dream Girl 2 looked absolutely stunning in a pink kurta. She captioned the post, "Welcome home Bappa."

This is what Ananya Panday posted:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan while Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his next release Citadel India alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.