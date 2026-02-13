Riyadh To Doha In 2 Hours: All You Need To Know About 300 kmph Bullet Train

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are taking a major step towards enhancing regional connectivity with the approval of a high-speed electric rail link between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia's cabinet has approved an agreement to implement a high-speed electric passenger railway project between Riyadh and Doha, according to a report in the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, were present at the signing of the pact.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Transport Saleh Al-Jasser and Qatar's Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, marking a strategic step in enhancing regional cooperation, developmental integration, and sustainable development.

Project Details

The 785km rail line will connect Riyadh and Doha, passing through major stations such as Al-Hofuf and Dammam, and linking Saudi Arabia's King Salman International Airport and Qatar's Hamad International Airport. Trains will operate at speeds over 300km/h, reducing travel time between the capitals to around 2 hours.

Economic Boost

"The project, when complete, is expected to generate some 115 billion riyals in revenues for the GDP of both countries, making it one of the most strategic projects that support regional development and cement connectivity and integration among the GCC countries via a modern railway network," the Ministry of Transport, Qatar said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Passenger Ridership

The high-speed rail link is expected to serve over 10 million passengers annually, offering seamless travel between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and boosting tourism as passengers explore landmarks in both countries. It will also generate more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting the regional economy.

Completion Timeline

The Saudi Arabia-Qatar High Speed Electric Rail project is expected to take six years to complete.

"The project is estimated to take six years to complete in accordance with highest international quality and safety standards with best technologies in the realms of railroads and smart engineering to ensure safe and seamless operations, thus achieving environmental sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing the efforts of promoting the switch to more efficient and creative modes of smart and sustainable mobility in the region," the Ministry added.