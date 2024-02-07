When Shah Rukh Khan Called Bhumi Pednekar To 'Thank' Her For Doing Bhakshak

Images instagrammed by Bhumi, Pooja Dadalani. (courtesy: BhumiPednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar is all set for the release of her next film Bhakshak. The film has been directed by debutant Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Bhumi, who plays a journalist in the film, revealed that she received a call from Shah Rukh Khan after wrapping up the shoot in an interview with News 18. She told News 18, "The day we wrapped up the film, I remember I was eating dinner and I was like, 'oh the film is done.' There was going to be a get together party and we were in Lucknow and I got a call from Shah Rukh sir and, you know, he's such a gracious man. He just called me to thank me (for doing the film) and I'm like dude you're Shah Rukh Khan." Bhakshak marks Bhumi's first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's production house.

When asked if she hopes to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi told News 18, "It is my biggest manifestation since I was a child. So I really, really hope." Bhumi mentioned she would love to do a romantic film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the trailer of the film, Bhumi wrote in the caption, "Insaan ya Bhakshak? Samay aa chuka hai chun ne ka!! Bhakshak a film inspired by true events, releasing on 9th February, only on Netflix!" Based on true events, Bhakshak delves into a story of an orphanage where women of tender age fall prey to violence. Bhumi Pednekar, playing a journalist in the film, tries to expose the offenders who hold powerful positions in the society. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan also gave a shout out to the trailer. He shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "A story of resilience that needs to be told. Bhakshak a film inspired by true events, releasing on 9th February, only on Netflix!" Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar joined Priyanka Chopra at the masterclass session of JIO MAMI Film Festival 2023 last year. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Thank You For Coming. She received praise for her performance though the film didn't do well at the box office. Bhumi made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She is popular for films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few.