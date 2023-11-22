Bhumi Pednekar Shares Selfies From Hospital After Recovering From Dengue

Image instagrammed by Bhumi. (Courtesy: BhumiPednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar had been down with Dengue for the last eight days. As she has been gradually recovering from the "torture" she suffered, she took a couple of selfies of herself lying on the hospital bed. Bhumi wrote an extensive note thanking the doctors and her dear ones for standing by her during the tough time. Bhumi began her note with a tinge of humour, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie." She continued, "Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellent's are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di."

Bhumi signed off her post with these words, "Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal. Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff that were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu @sumitrapednekar@samikshapednekar @tanumourya745." Bhumi received get well soon messages from many of her colleagues. Karan Boolani, who directed Bhumi in Thank You For Coming, wrote, " Ma'am please take care." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Feel better bhooms." Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Glad you better!" Saba Patuadi wrote, "Been there. Completely understand. Take care and rest it out. Takes longer than the immediate affects. Recovery... gradually. Go easy." Take a look at her post here:

Bhumi Pednekar attended the starry Diwali parties of Ektaa Kapoor and Amritpal Singh Bindra a few weeks back. She wished fans and followers happy Diwali with a dressed-up picture of herself. She simply wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali." Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar has been in the limelight for a while now. She is often spotted at parties, screenings and events. Bhumi Pednekar joined Priyanka Chopra at the masterclass session of JIO MAMI Film Festival 2023. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Thank You For Coming. She received praise for her performance though the film didn't do well at the box office. Bhumi made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She is popular for films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati Patni Aur Woh, to name a few.