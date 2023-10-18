Bhumi Pednekar Reveals What She Looks For In A Partner: 'I Literally Just Want Mutual Respect'

Bhumi Pednekar shared this image. (Courtesy: bhumipednekar )

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is basking in the success of her film Thank You For Coming, in a recent interview with The Indian Express, revealed the qualities she is looking for in her potential life partner. When asked what she looks for in her future partner, the actress said, "Today, with where I am and everything that I have experienced, I literally just want mutual respect. I feel that is so important. That is the number one thing that I would go for. Obviously, there has to be attraction. Without attraction, you wouldn't want to be with somebody. I would not compromise on mutual respect. Obviously, that umbrella is very big as it is respect for my work, family, friends, and the same from my side as well.”

In her recent film Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar played a 32-year-old urban woman Kanika Kapoor, who navigates a series of heartbreaks to find the right life partner. The actress, during her chat with The Indian Express, also spoke about how she relates with the character. She said, "“There was so much of me in her. When you are watching the film, you feel like, ‘Oh my God, I have been there!' I have been there so many times in life. The journey that Kanika has had, I have been there. So I just feel that there are so many life experiences that I put in this character to humanise her. Otherwise, she could have gone anywhere. Just to kind of create that empathy, I put in my own experiences because I know how it feels.”

NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee called Thank You For Coming “more erratic than erotic.” He wrote, “The film not only fails to rid itself of its flabby frivolity but it also makes the audience wade through massive amounts of verbiage that often lapses into unintelligible blabber. Laboured, hackneyed and exhausting, Thank You for Coming makes the same point over and over again until it has absolutely nothing, fresh or otherwise, left to say.”

Thank You For Coming enjoyed a grand premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 15. At TIFF, the film received an overwhelming response.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Thank You For Coming also stars Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill, and social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.