All About Ahaan Panday, 'Shaped By Aditya Chopra' And Soon To Make Big Debut

Following Ananya Panday's footsteps, another member of the Panday family is gearing up to make a splash on the silver screen. It's none other than Ananya's cousin, Ahaan Panday. He is the son of Chunky Panday's brother, Chikki Panday. The 26-year-old is set to make his debut with a romantic film directed by Mohit Suri, who is known for Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Aashiqui 2, and Malang. Ahaan's launch into Bollywood is being backed by Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra, who has previously introduced talented actors such as Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor.

According to an ANI report, “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Panday's launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!"

The report also detailed Ahaan Panday's journey, mentioning his multiple screen tests for the role. It stated, "Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit's supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan's potential!"

Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday have been spotted together on numerous occasions. One notable event was at his sister, influencer Alanna Panday's bridal shower, where Ahaan and Ananya were photographed posing alongside the couple. The group was dressed in matching white outfits while giving off pure family goals. Take a glimpse at the pictures below:

Ahaan Panday also paid a visit to the Lollapalooza music festival in Mumbai. The event showcased electrifying performances by international music sensations including the Jonas Brothers, Sting, Halsey and Lauv.

Although Ahaan Panday's charming smile could melt a million hearts, his effortlessly cool style is equally attention-worthy. Here, Ahaan is seen rocking a white tee paired with beige pants. Now, that is how you exude an aura of laid-back sophistication. Agree?

While the name of the movie and the female lead have been kept under wraps, we are super excited to watch Ahaan Panday on the big screen.