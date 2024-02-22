At Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Goa Wedding, Ananya Panday Had This Much Fun

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani invited close friends from the film industry to their Goa wedding. Ananya Panday, who was also a part of the festivities, shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile. Ananya checked into Goa earlier this week with rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya, dressed in a golden saree, can be seen posing at a scenic location with trees in the backdrop. Can you spot the moon in the picture? Ananya Panday's caption read, "Feeling the sun under the moon, surrounded by love." Arjun Kapoor commented on her post, "Done a quick photo shoot in no time haan." Ananya's mom and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments.

This is what Ananya Panday posted:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared a picture with her "girl gang." The shot features the actress posing with Jaanvi Dhawan, Arpita Mehta and Antara Motiwala Marwah. Check it out:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared stunning pictures from their wedding on Wednesday and they wrote, "Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Ananya Panday is the star of films like Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana. Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2.