"Fake News": Karan Wahi Dismisses Wedding Rumours With Jennifer Winget

Television stars Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget's wedding rumours have been swirling on social media for the last few days. The duo worked together in the 2007 show Dill Mill Gaye and later reunited in the 2024 web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani.

Now, Karan has finally reacted to the matter. Responding to the ongoing marriage speculations, the actor said it was “fake news” during a conversation with the Hindustan Times.

Karan Wahi had a similar response when The Indian Express reached out to him, asking whether he was engaged to Jennifer. He said, “Thank you for checking with me. Do not know where this came from, but it is not true.”

On January 28, Karan took to his Instagram Stories to address the wedding rumours. “Free ki PR ke liye Shukriya,” he wrote, adding a prayer hand emoji.

About Karan Wahi And Jennifer Winget

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have remained good friends since their early days in the television industry. In Dill Mill Gaye, Karan essayed the role of Dr Siddhant Modi, while Jennifer played Dr Riddhima Gupta.

Fourteen years later, Karan and Jennifer shared screen space again in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, where they played each other's love interests, Anushka Raisinghani and Virat Choudhary.

Last year, Karan Wahi spoke about his marriage plans during his appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast.

He said, "Koshish kar raha hu (I'm trying). Iss saal ho jayegi shayad (This year maybe it will happen). I think 35 tak kar leni chahiye. Kyuki uske baad na aap khud mai hi zyada alag ho jaate ho ki aapko badalna bada mushkil ho jayega (I think by 35 you should get married because later you get changed and it is difficult to change)."

Workwise, Jennifer Winget will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled Netflix series directed by Rensil D'Silva. The show also marks Parineeti Chopra's OTT debut. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas are also part of the project. Meanwhile, Karan has teamed up with Surbhi Jyoti for a show titled Seven And A Half Dates.



