Karan Singh Grover On Daughter Devi's Heart Condition: 'The Smallest Fighter That We Have'

Image instagrammed by Bipasha. (courtesy: BipashaBasu)

Karan Singh Grover opened up about daughter Devi's critical heart condition in an interview with Bollywood Hungama recently. FYI, Bipasha Basu revealed last year that her child was born with two holes in her heart. Karan told Bollywood Hungama, "If you knew her story, even though she's 14 months old, she was born with two holes in her heart, and we had to go through an open-heart surgery. When Mamta (Marflix, director Siddharth Anand's wife) first heard about it, she's like, 'She's a fighter.' I was like, 'Dude, she is the smallest littlest fighter that we have, and she was the first one.'"

When asked about his journey as a parent and how Bipasha and Karan stood by each other in difficult times, he said, "Well, we didn't really know till the third day of her birth. I would just say that to be a parent kind of requires some other strength, and respect to all parents, man. And I think it was a very, very difficult situation."

Earlier, during an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu first revealed about her kid's critical condition. The actress said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... "

Bipasha Basu added that Devi was diagnosed with VSD [ventricular septal defect]. The actress said, "We [Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover] didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect...We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan."

Bipasha Basu is best known for her work in Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. Karan Singh Grover has been garnering praise for Siddharth Anand's Fighter.