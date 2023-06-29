On Bipasha Basu's Pic With Daughter Devi, A 'Mishti' Comment From Dad Karan Singh Grover

Instagrammed by Bipasha. (Courtesy: Bipasha Basu)

Bipasha Basu treated her Instagram family to another adorable moment of her with daughter Devi. The picture shows a close up of Bipasha. The actor shows her big smile while little Devi is touching her mother's eyes. For the last few months, Bipasha has been posting adorable pictures of Devi on her social media one after the other. The Raaz actor also shared little details from her new journey of parenthood. Bipasha wrote in the caption, "My Devi Love is tooooo Mishti." For the unversed, Mishti is the nickname of the little munchkin. Karan Singh Grover posted the best comment on Bipasha's picture. He admitted that Devi looks like her mother. Karan commented, "She takes after you."

Take a look at the post here:

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed Devi on November 12 last year. She recently turned six months old and the proud parents marked the special occasion on Instagram by sharing unseen pictures of their little bundle of joy. Bipasha posted a picture of Karan holding their daughter in his arms and wrote, "Happy 6 months to our heart...Devi. Thank you to everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts Grateful #devibasusinghgrover #halfbirthday #hafwaytoone."

On Mother's Day, Karan Singh Grover treated us to a beautiful photo of Bipasha Basu and Devi. He also dedicated an appreciation note to the actress: "Thank you for loving us unconditionally. Thank you for always having our back. Thank you for always prioritising us. Thank you for all the time that you spend with us caring for us and guiding us. Thank you for always making everything fun. Thank you for being so selfless all the time. Thank you for all the cuddles and squishy squashy hugs and kisses. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Thank you, Mama! Happy Mother's Day! Love, Devi and Papa."

Take a look at the post here:

Bipasha was last seen in web series Dangerous co-starring Karan Singh Grover.