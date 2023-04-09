Bipasha Basu's Idea Of Bliss Involves Husband Karan Singh Grover, Daughter Devi And Sunset

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu is basking in the glow of motherhood. The actress, who turned mother to a baby girl last year, often shares pictures and videos with her little one on social media. Now, on Sunday, Bipasha Basu has treated fans to a lovely image of herself with her daughter Devi in her arms. In the image, Bipasha is seen looking lovely in a no-makeup look. The star is also wearing a chain with a pendant featuring the name Devi enraged on it. Devi, meanwhile, has her face hidden away from the camera, while looking comfortable in a onesie with avocado prints. In the caption, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Baby +Mama +Papa +Sunset = Bliss. #motherhood #newmommy #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover #grateful.” She also assigned photo credits to her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover finally revealed their daughter Devi's face to the world, after previously sharing only pictures with her face concealed. Bipasha shared two adorable photos of Devi and introduced her to the world with a simple caption that read, "Hello world... I am Devi," along with a heart and evil-eye amulet emojis. The actress also included Devi's full name as a hashtag. Devi was born in November last year and her new pictures have received a lot of love from the Hindi film industry. Bipasha's colleagues and friends such as Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, and Abhishek Bachchan sent their blessings to the newborn, while others like Sussanne Khan and Farah Khan Ali extended their love and warm wishes to the family.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, wrote, “She is absolutely gorgeous. God bless you three. Loads of love darling.” Designer Farah Khan Ali said, “God bless your beautiful angel. May she be blessed with health wealth happiness prosperity success love laughter luck and more in abundance. May she live a happy healthy long life and make you both very proud. Ameen.”

Dia Mirza said, “God bless you, Devi. I love you! And can't wait to hold you.” Malaika Arora wrote “Omg,” followed by hearts and evil-eye amulet emojis, adding: “God bless little Devi.” Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “God bless.”

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who has worked with Bipasha Basu in Creature, wrote, “Such an adorable fairy she is.” Kajal Aggarwal, who is a new mom herself, wrote, “Cutest little munchkin [heart-eye emoji, heart emoji] Love and blessings to little Devi.”

In a social media post in November 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the birth of their daughter and said, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel - Quarter cup of you, quarter cup of me, half cup of Ma's blessings and love. Topped up with magic and awesomeness. 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles, and all things divine. Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

They followed this with an image of Devi's feet and said: “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married since 2016. The couple began dating on the sets of their 2015 film Alone.