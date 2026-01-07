Why MBBS Nod For Vaishno Devi College Was Withdrawn, What Happens To Students

The National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has withdrawn permission granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence to offer the MBBS course with 50 seats for the 2025-26 academic year.

The decision followed a surprise inspection that reportedly found serious shortcomings in meeting the minimum standards prescribed by the medical regulator. Officials said the institute failed to comply with key requirements related to infrastructure, faculty strength, and other essential norms.

According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), the action was taken after multiple complaints were received against the institute. Based on the inspection findings, MARB concluded that the college was not eligible to admit MBBS students for the upcoming academic session.

Students who have already been admitted for the 2025-26 session will be accommodated in other government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir. The relocation will be carried out through the creation of supernumerary seats, in line with existing regulatory norms.

The withdrawal of approval also follows the NMC's earlier rejection of the institute's request to place all 50 MBBS seats under the All India Quota through the Medical Counselling Committee. The regulator had clarified that the seat-sharing policy cannot be changed for an individual institution.

The institute, located in Reasi district, had been allotted 50 MBBS seats on September 8, 2025. Teaching activities began in November from the university's administrative block.

The college had earlier drawn attention after protests by several Hindu organisations, following reports that 43 students from a single community were admitted in the inaugural batch. However, college authorities have maintained that all admitted students belong to Jammu and Kashmir.