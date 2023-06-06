Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi's Nickname In Adorable Post

Bipasha Basu with daughter Devi. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's baby daughter Devi has finally got a pet name and it is as cute as she is. The little munchkin will be called Mishti by her loved ones. Devi's “daak naam,” which translates to nickname in English, has been given by none other than her grandmother, Mamta Basu. Bipasha Basu shared some adorable pictures of herself and Devi on Monday and wrote, “Devi'r daak naam (pet name) is Mishti. Named by her favourite, Mumu Ma (Mamta Basu). Suits her perfectly. Bong girl got her daak naam. #devibasusinghgrover #bongness #daaknaam #petname #mishti.” The pictures of Devi smiling and kissing Bipasha Basu will surely melt your heart. Commenting on the post, Malaika Arora dropped red hearts.

Take a look:

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed Devi on November 12 last year. She recently turned six months old and the proud parents marked the special occasion on Instagram by sharing unseen pictures of their little bundle of joy. Bipasha posted a picture of Karan holding their daughter in his arms and wrote, "Happy 6 months to our heart...Devi. Thank you to everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts Grateful #devibasusinghgrover #halfbirthday #hafwaytoone."

Karan Singh Grover shared a photo of himself enjoying the sunset with his little one. “Happy half-year birthday to our hearts. Devi. Mama and papa love you most! Thank you all for your love and wishes!” he wrote.



On Mother's Day, Karan Singh Grover treated us to a beautiful photo of Bipasha Basu and Devi. He also dedicated an appreciation note to the actress: “Thank you for loving us unconditionally. Thank you for always having our back. Thank you for always prioritising us. Thank you for all the time that you spend with us caring for us and guiding us. Thank you for always making everything fun. Thank you for being so selfless all the time. Thank you for all the cuddles and squishy squashy hugs and kisses. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Thank you, Mama! Happy Mother's Day! Love, Devi and Papa.”

Bipasha Basu was last seen in web series Dangerous, which also starred Karan Singh Grover.