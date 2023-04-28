Bipasha Basu Wished Karan Singh Grover AKA 'Soulmate' On Their 7th Wedding Anniversary Like This

Image was shared by Bipasha Basu. (courtesy: bipashabasu )

Actor Bipasha Basu on Friday penned down an adorable wish for her husband Karan Singh Grover on the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a throwback video which she captioned, "This happened 7 years back. The day we did our official signing to become Husband & Wife. Best thing that happened to me ... marrying my soulmate @iamksgofficial. Love you forever and ever."

In the video, Bipasha could be seen smiling and hugging her husband Karan.

Soon after she shared the video, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

'Bigg Boss' contestant Arti Singh commented, "Happy anniversary." "You both look so cute together," a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Happy anniversary to you bothhh."

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

