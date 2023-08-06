Bipasha Basu Reveals Daughter Devi Was Born With Two Holes In Her Heart

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November last year. Now, the actress has opened up about their journey as parents. Bipasha also revealed that their daughter was born with two holes in her heart. Talking to actress Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha revealed that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was three months old. The actress said, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... ”

Bipasha Basu added that Devi was diagnosed with VSD [ventricular septal defect]. The actress said, “We [Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover] didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect...We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan.”

About the surgery for it and she and Karan Singh Grover prepared themselves, Bipasha Basu added, “The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”

Bipasha Basu also added that Karan Singh Grover was “not ready” for Devi's surgery. She said, “I remember the third month when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time.”

Bipasha Basu told Neha Dhupia that Devi was in surgery for six hours. Bipasha added that she didn't sleep for “40 days and 40 nights. I am not lying. I swear on God.”

Bipasha Basu also gave fans an update on Devi's health. She said that their daughter is fine now.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016.