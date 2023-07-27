Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Fam-Jam With Daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover with Devi. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying the best phase of their lives. The couple, who turned parents to a baby girl last year, often share pictures and videos with the little one on social media. Now, on Wednesday, Bipasha treated fans to a bunch of lovely images of herself, with her husband Karan and their daughter Devi. In the image, Karan is seen holding Devi in his arms, while planting a kiss on Bipasha's cheeks. As you swipe left, Bipasha is seen pouting and smiling while interacting with her daughter. In the snaps, while the husband and wife were twinning in black ensembles, Devi opted for a beige co-ord set and a white headband. “Us,” Bipasha Basu wrote in the caption and accompanied it with a red heart and an evil eye emoji. The actress also added the hashtag “#monkeylove” to her post.

Check it out here:

Here is yet another glimpse of Bipasha Basu playing around with her daughter. She added an evil eye emoji to the post shared on Instagram Stories.

Screenshot of Bipasha Basu's Instagram story.

Bipasha also shared a video of her husband Karan Singh Grover, vibing to a peppy track inside an elevator, on Instagram Stories. “Find your own party … everywhere and literally anywhere,” read the caption.

Screenshot of Bipasha Basu's Instagram story.

Before this, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were spotted vacationing in Goa. Sharing a photograph with husband and daughter, Bipasha wrote, “Devi's first holiday was a super hit” and added a bunch of red hearts and evil eye emoticons.

Catch some glimpses from their Goa getaway:

Earlier this year in April, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in a joint Instagram post revealed their daughter's face. Alongside two adorable pictures of Devi, they wrote, "Hello world ... I am Devi," followed by a heart emoji.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married in 2016. They welcomed their first child – a baby girl – on November 12, 2022.