Karan Singh Grover Manifested His Marriage To Bipasha Basu Years Ago. Here's Proof

Bipasha Basu shared this picture. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Marriages are made in heaven, they say. This just might be the case with Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. A fun throwback video going viral on social media features Karan gushing about Bipasha Basu way back in 2007. The video in question is a clip from the actor's hugely popular drama Dill Mill Gayye in which he played the role of Dr. Armaan Malik. The clip, shared by a fan on social media begins with Karan's character singing one of Bipasha Basu's most popular songs, Dhoom Machale. He even says, “Bipasha craze! Agar Bipasha jaisi ladki mil jaaye toh life set ho jaaye (Life would be perfect if I found a girl like Bipasha Basu)." The clip is followed by several current pictures of Karan and Bipasha now as husband and wife.

The fan-made video was first reshared by Jannat Khan, wife of actor Ayaz Khan. She tagged Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, and wrote, “Power of manifestation,” with laugh emojis. This, in turn, was reshared by Bipasha Basu with laughter emojis.

Take a look:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, Devi last year. A few days ago, the actress shared a video of her daughter's playtime. Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “Endless conversations with my Devi.” Bipasha, in her caption, added, “Priceless moments captured by papa, Karan Singh Grover.” Bipasha also added the song A Letter to My Daughter by Kerri Brown in the background. Replying to the post, actress Shamita Shetty dropped red heart emojis.

In February, Bipasha Basu celebrated her husband's birthday with a special post. On the occasion, she shared a birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday to my EVERYTHING. This day is the most special day of every year for me. I must have done something right to get your love. Wish the best for you always. Thank you for being the best husband and now the best father," tagging Karan Singh Grover.

Actors Dia Mirza, Shamita Shetty, and Aarti Singh wished Bipasha Basu in the comments section.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016 after dating for a year. They have worked together on projects such as Alone.