From Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Goa Vacation

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

What happens on Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's holidays, makes its way to Instagram. The couple are holidaying in Goa and they are actively posting pictures from their time there. Bipasha Basu posted a picture of herself having floating breakfast with husband Karan Singh Grover by her side. She captioned the post, "Floating breakfast. After a good work out and swim you need good food." After digging into a scrumptious meal, the couple decided to hit the gym, a picture from which Karan Singh Grover shared on his profile. He captioned it, "Monkeys in beach town."

In Goa, Bipasha Basu and Karan celebrated their daughter Devi's 8th month birthday.

Earlier, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared a video from their time with daughter Devi and they captioned it "La vien Rose." Check out the post here:

Karan Singh Grover shared this video from his pool time and he captioned it, "When your cheesecake makes you cheesy..."

Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover during the shooting of the 2015 film Alone. The couple got married on April 2016. They later hosted a reception for their industry friends, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. The couple co-starred in the web-series Dangerous. They welcomed a daughter in November last year and they named her Devi.

Bipasha Basu is best-known for her roles in films such as Dhoom 2, Jism, Phir Hera Pheri, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Raaz, among others. The actress was a supermodel before entering films. She was also a presenter of the TV show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajnabee in 2001.