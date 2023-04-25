Bipasha Basu Offers A Glimpse Of Daughter Devi's Nursery. Bonus - Adorable Video

A still from the video. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu has treated her Insta family to a cute video of her daughter Devi playing in the crib. The video is too cute to be missed. Also, the actress has offered a glimpse of her daughter's pink-and-white-themed nursery. In the video, we can see Devi lying inside the white and pink decorated crib with her name hanging on it. In the background, we can see pink flared curtains. On the top of the crib, we can see unicorn theme crib mobile hanging. In the clip, Bipasha added the song Ek Ong Kaar.

Sharing the video, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Bliss #devibasusinghgrover #durgadurga #ekomkar." Soon after she shared the post, Dia Mirza dropped heart, butterfly and heart eyes emoticons. Fans also flooded the comment section, a user wrote, "Awwww my heart #Devi God Bless her," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Earlier this month, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in a joint Instagram post revealed their daughter's face to the world. They shared two adorable pictures of Devi and wrote, "Hello world ... I am Devi," followed by a heart. The couple welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the birth of their daughter, Bipasha and Karan in a joint post shared a picture of Devi's feet and wrote, "12.11.22 Devi Basu Singh Grover. The Physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016 after dating for a year. They have worked together on projects such as Alone.