Karan Johar's Love Letter To Team Rocky Aur Rani - 'Warning: Long Emo Post'

Karan Johar and team Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have so many reasons to celebrate. As the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark ( and over Rs 200 crore globally, according to the makers), Karan Johar shared an extensive note thanking the film's cast, crew and the entire team that contributed to the project in different ways. Karan Johar began the note with these words, "Warning: Long emo post ahead. Prior to the release of this film, I felt that at any point of time I would need an IV drip and was near collapse! The question I asked myself was - is it the long 7 year gap? Or the anxiety built over the last 3 years."

Sharing his exact thoughts on the release date of the film, KJo added, "Or the fact that we live in an ambiguous box office time. Whatever the real reason is - I was a bonafide mess! But the Friday, 28th of July, I felt nothing but gratitude, validation and sheer joy. This film is truly a product of team energy and love."

The filmmaker began by acknowledging the writing forces and added, "I want to first express my deepest gratitude to the writing forces of this film - Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, who guided me through the narrative journey of our film. Special mention to Ishita Moitra, who brought so much humour, introspection and cinema drama to the screenplay and crackling dialogues. This entire writing process would not have been possible without the creative governance and brilliance of Somen Mishra."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is making headlines for its fashion statements too - be it Alia Bhatt's cassata sarees by Manish Malhotra or Ranveer Singh's OTT looks. "To my best friend and the couture maverick, Manish Malhotra and to the supremely talented Eka Lakhani for matching the sari to Gucci with equal elan! Manush Nandan - for painting every frame so so beautifully. The maestro editor, Nitin Baid for keeping me in check! The aesthetic force and the best hug in town - Amrita. To Sohel and Debu Da, for taking us to the finish line with sheer expertise. To my absolute favourite Pritam da and his entire team - for creating and weaving musical magic that enhanced every scene of the film. To Amitabh Bhattacharya for his genius mind!!," he added.

The dance numbers of the film wouldn't be the same if it weren't for these ace choreographers. Karan Johar added, "Vaibhavi Merchant, for putting your heart and soul into the spectacle songs with the ease of a veteran Ganesh masterji, for making the nation ask the same question What Jhumka! Remo sir, for creating the heartthrob of our film! To my closest and dearest Farah Khan - no one could conceptualize the retro melody better than you! To Rahul Nanda and Himanshu Nanda - for making this film your own and creating such a fantastic visual campaign for us."

For the film's stellar cast, Karan Johar wrote, "The cast - the spine and soul of our film! I am eternally grateful to the legendary Dharam ji, Jaya ji and Shabana ji for not only lending their presence to our film but adding so much gravitas to each and every moment. I am in debt forever!," the note further reads."

For Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar wrote, "To Rocky and Rani, I have a separate love letter I want to write to you but I want to say you're the most indispensable part of this prem kahaani. Both of you, not only made the film what it is but also gave me so much energy from the love you gave me. I love you both to the moon and back and I hope and pray that I get to work with you soon again."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marked the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).