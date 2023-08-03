Pics: Rocky Aur Rani Success Meet With Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra And Fam

Karan Johar with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the event.

This is the kahaani of Rocky and Rani's success meet. On Thursday, the team of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani united to celebrate the film's success in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt channeled her inner Rani and showed up to the event in a pink saree. Rocky aka Ranveer Singh's swag was off the charts as he made his way to the venue. Veteran actor Dharmendra greeted the paparazzi with smiles and flying kisses. Karan Johar was dressed in his casual best. Churni Ganguly, who plays Alia's onscreen mother, was also pictured at the event. As were Ranveer's onscreen mom Kshitee Jog and his sister Anjali Anand. Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, who played Rocky and Rani's respective grandmothers, were MIA from the bash.

See the pictures from the success meet of the film here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to collect Rs 67.12 crore within 6 days of its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened in theatres on Friday and it collected Rs 6.90 crore on Wednesday alone.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, along with the film's director Karan Johar, sneaked into a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani show in Mumbai. Watch what happened next.

LOVE COMES WITH MANY SURPRISES - HERE'S THE BIGGEST ONE!



Rocky, Rani & the director of their prem kahaani #KaranJohar dropped in during a screening of the film, amping up the !



#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th year anniversary - in cinemas... pic.twitter.com/07SyjNZqUS — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 2, 2023

The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).