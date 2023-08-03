Lights, Camera, Surprise: What Happened When Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Sneaked Into A Rocky Aur Rani Show

Alia and Ranveer at the theatre. (courtesy: DharmaMovies)

Rocky and Rani went to the movies IRL and they had company from Karan Johar. So, here's what happened - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh surprised fans in a movie theatre in Mumbai where their film was being screened. The crowd was delighted to see Alia and Ranveer in the movie hall. Later, Karan Johar joined them too. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt addressed the crowd and thanked them. "I am so happy, so happy," Ranveer Singh said in Rocky Randhawa style. Both the actors later clicked selfies with their fans.

Sharing the video on social media. Dharma Productions' official Twitter handle captioned the post, "Love comes with many surprises- Here's the biggest ono. Rocky, Rani and the director of their prem kahaani Karan Johar dropped in during a screening of the film, amping up the (purple heart emoji). Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th year anniversary - in cinemas near you."

Check out the video here:

LOVE COMES WITH MANY SURPRISES - HERE'S THE BIGGEST ONE!



Rocky, Rani & the director of their prem kahaani #KaranJohar dropped in during a screening of the film, amping up the !



#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th year anniversary - in cinemas... pic.twitter.com/07SyjNZqUS — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) August 2, 2023

Earlier this week, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were clicked outside a theatre in Mumbai. See the pictures here:

The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).