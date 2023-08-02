Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 5: KJo's Film Is 'Rock Solid' At Over Rs 60 Crore

Ranveer and Alia in a still from the film. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles, released on Friday and it is still "rock solid," tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has managed to collect Rs 60.22 crore within 5 days of its release. Taran Adarsh mentioned in his tweet that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Tuesday business was higher than it's Monday collections. The film collected Rs 7.30 crore on Tuesday alone. Taran Adarsh also stated in his tweet that going by the film's weekday collections, it is likely to perform well in the second weekend as well.

Taran Adarsh's tweet read, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is rock-solid on Day 5... Tue is HIGHER than Mon, says it all... The hold on weekdays clearly indicates that RRKPK will put up an impressive show in Weekend 2 as well... Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr. Total: Rs 60.22 cr. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).