Anurag Kashyap Didn't Know The Actors Playing Rocky's Mom And Sister. So They Commented

Director Anurag Kashyap shared a heartwarming note after he watched Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the Instagram post, Anurag Kashyap mentioned that he didn't know the actors who played Ranveer Singh's on-screen mother and sister. He wrote, “...Also not to forget Tota Roy Choudhury and Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir and the mother-sister duo of Ranveer.. (apologies for not knowing who they are).” Kshitee Jog played the role of Ranveer aka Rocky Randhawa's mother and Anjali Anand aka Gayatri was seen as Rocky's sister in the film. Kshitee Jog quickly reacted to the post with a “thank you” note. She said, “Thank you so much, Sir.” To this, Anurag Kashyap replied, “Kshitee Jog, sorry didn't know you by name. Now I know. Congratulations.” Anjali Anand wrote, “Sister of Ranveer in the film, present Sir. Thank you so much, Anurag Kashyap.” Reacting to her comment, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Anjali Anand, congratulations…Lovely performance.”

As per Anurag Kashyap, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the “best Karan Johar film by far.” He added, “He [Karan Johar] never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also, it's the second KJo film that I bought tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see it. Some super writing, a top-of-form Ranveer Singh, ever so brilliant Alia Bhatt and their sparkling chemistry. After a long time, I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi films where people talk like they talk. Kudos to Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy. My favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch Jaya Bachchan.”

Anurag Kashyap continued, “The use of old classic songs and the trolling of Somen Mishra with “meri pyaari bindu”...Uff that gave me so much personal joy. Jokes apart - the way Karan [Johar] addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning, the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and Joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world…The high point of the film for me was Tota Roy Choudhury and Ranveer Singh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia's rant post the Durga Pujo scene and Nitin Baid.. you actually cut the songs halfway (or did Karan shoot them only the amount that was required)...that was also a first in a KJo film. Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I've been missing for so long. The real Karan Johar that I know has fully put himself out there.”

Replying to the post, Karan Johar said, “Anurag!!!! Thank you thank you so much!!!!! This is so heartening to read …. I am so touched.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The film marked Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration after Gully Boy.