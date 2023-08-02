Ranveer Singh's Viral-Worthy Video With Grandfather: '93 And Rock(y)ing'

Ranveer Singh with his grandfather. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

We can't thank Ranveer Singh enough for blessing our Instagram feeds with oodles of cuteness. On Wednesday, the actor shared a couple of pictures and videos clips with his grandfather. In the first picture, Ranveer's grandfather can be seen posing with him dressed in a 'Team Rocky' t-shirt. Adorable, no? The second slide features the duo dancing to Jhumka Gira Re together. In the third slide of the carousel post, Ranveer's nanaji says, "Tikki choro tequila lao." Ranveer Singh captioned the post, "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing." Ranveer Singh plays Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Ranveer Singh's post has the Internet's heart. In the comments section, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Super cute." Zareen Khan commented, "How cool." Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Best." Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant dropped heart emojis. "All in genes, haina Rocky," commented a user. "Nanaji and Rocky both are Rockying," added another. "Oh my heart. What a star," read another. "That is soooo sweet," another added Instagram user.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was pictured at a Mumbai theatre along with co-star Alia Bhatt and the film's director Karan Johar. See last night's picture here:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres last week. Last year, Ranveer Singh featured in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year.

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.